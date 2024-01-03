Robert Saleh Praises Bill Belichick’s ‘Transcending’ Football Impact

In his brief time in the AFC East, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has gotten to experience the impact Bill Belichick has had with the New England Patriots.

As the Jets prepare for New England in what could be Bill Belichick’s final game with the Patriots, Saleh made his thoughts clear on the legendary head coach’s legacy in the NFL.

“I don’t know him on a personal level, but from afar, what he’s done for the game of football, he’s transcended the sport,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “In terms of the way they prepare, their in-game management, their communication. Everything they do, at least he does. They’ve been a model of consistency. They’ve coached a lot of really good football players, obviously. They’ve won a lot of championships. The guy has won over 300 games. You gotta stick around awhile to do that. He’s a special football coach.”

The Patriots have not lost to the Jets since 2015 as Belichick looks to finish the season on a high note with a 16th straight victory over New York.

The Patriots and Jets close out the regular season on Sunday in Week 18 at Gillette Stadium.