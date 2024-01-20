SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — While the Red Sox have struggled in the American League East in recent seasons, an emerging core has taken shape in the Boston farm system.

Currently headlined by shortstop Marcelo Mayer, catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Roman Anthony, the Red Sox have a number of impact players that could become stars in the big leagues.

Over the last four years, Boston’s farm system has rocketed from the worst in the sport to one of the very best. When constructing rosters for each season, keeping these prospects in the organization became a priority for the Red Sox.

“We’ve been ferociously protecting prospects in our minor league system for a long time,” Boston president Sam Kennedy told reporters on Friday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center. “Going back to 2020. I think we’re at the stage now where you’re seeing the results of holding onto young, talented players.”

As the prospects take their next step closer to Fenway Park, ownership hopes to set the table with a legitimate chance to win in 2024 just before the next wave hits the big leagues.

“We’re hoping to be competitive in 2024,” Kennedy said. “That’s always the goal. I don’t think it would be appropriate to offer a timeline on anything at this point. We need to do the work and let our actions speak louder than our words at this point.”

While the Red Sox attempt to climb back into contention, the future talent of the organization is almost ready to roll.