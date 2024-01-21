Some inside the confines of Gillette Stadium clearly have heard the Adrian Klemm slander and want to share a different side of the story.

New England’s offensive line coach recently came under fire after the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed reported Klemm “confronted” Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh. The Boston Herald referred to it as a “loud exchange” and said it stemmed from how Klemm felt about New England’s lack of offensive line talent.

Well, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday published a column with some reporting to the contrary.

“That was typical behavior, just people being frustrated and saying like, ‘You’re asking us to do A, but these guys can only do B,” an anonymous source told Bedard. “Klemm wasn’t attacking anybody.”

Bedard also claimed the reason behind Klemm’s extended absence during the Patriots season was “100% a serious health issue.” Bedard wrote if Klemm made the trip to Germany, it “could have been a threat to his life.”

Following the Boston Herald report earlier this month, many questioned whether Klemm’s absence could be tied to the rift with New England’s personnel department rather than a health-related issue. Klemm spent less than half the 2023 campaign coaching the O-line before leaving the Patriots due to a medical issue in early November. Reports have surfaced indicating that Klemm is not expected to return next season.

