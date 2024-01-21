Mac Jones attended the introductory press conference for Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, and it apparently rubbed at least one person within the organization the wrong way.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard published a wide-ranging column Sunday with thoughts from Mayo’s press conference, details of Bill O’Brien’s exit and more. Among the topics was a nugget on Jones, who was one of the few Patriots players spotted at Mayo’s press conference.

Bedard, who cited an anonymous team source, wrote Jones’ appearance “drew a chuckle.”

“He was in his workout gear which is ironic since he cleared his entire locker at the end of the season. Not a single hanger. Completely empty. … I mean, come on man,” the team source told Bedard. “Everyone’s watched him play, they’ve watched him act like a prima donna. The team is sick of it, everyone’s sick of it.”

Jones’ tenure in New England has been a rollercoaster, to say the least. Whether it continues under Mayo, though, is to be determined. Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak, specifically, believes there’s a chance Jones sticks around in Foxboro, Mass.

