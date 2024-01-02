Tom Brady-Owned Club Fires Wayne Rooney After Disastrous Run

Tom Brady has seen more coaching turnover in five months as a minority owner of Birmingham City FC than he did in his entire career with the New England Patriots.

No, that’s not a joke.

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney was fired Tuesday, bringing an end to his run with the Blues after just 15 games. In hiring Steve Spooner on an interim basis, that makes three coaches during Brady’s five months involved with the cub.

It was a quick hook, and though it might come as a surprise, Brady might have had a hand in the whole thing.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was appointed as chairman of the club’s new advisory board when brought in as an investor, helping oversee a number of on-and-off-field areas related to clubs performance. In the press release explaining its decision to sack Rooney, Birmingham City mentioned that board.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.”

Rooney responded with a statement of his own.

“I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

Story continues below advertisement

“Football is a results business — and I recognize they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.”

Birmingham City sits in 20th place of 24 clubs in the English Football League Championship, a division one rung below the Premier League.