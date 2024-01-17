If anyone knows how impactful Bill Belichick has been as a head coach in the NFL, it’s Tom Brady.

The men teamed up to win six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons together in New England. Four years after Brady took his own path to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Belichick will also get to find a new home after mutually parting ways with the Patriots.

Brady quickly took time to thank Belichick on social media on the day the 71-year-old departed from New England. On his “Let’s Go” Podcast, Brady took a deeper dive into the impact that Belichick made on his teams.

“We’re all better players for having him as our coach,” Brady shared. “I think there was a level of accountability and discipline that he had. Maybe we didn’t always want to hear it, but when we reflect and look back, we’re happy that we did hear it and went through it.”

While Belichick’s harder coaching style didn’t work for every player, Brady saw a highly-effective tactic to make teams better.

“I think a lot of coaches are fearful of disciplining players these days,” Brady said. “… One thing about Coach Belichick is he never had that fear. He was gonna tell you what he thought the truth was. Even though we all disagreed at times to what that truth really was, there was no fear in his mind of correcting.”

Brady noted that Belichick developed an ability to coach with confidence, particularly through he gained with the numerous star players he worked with in his career.

“He had a way that he was there, everyone saw his work ethic,” Brady continued. “We all knew that it came from a place, a very educated place too. I respected his work ethic so much because I knew he was combing through every single bit of film every single week to try to put us in a position to succeed.”

Brady credits Belichick’s principles in establishing an internal accountability among teammates in New England that elevated the capabilities of the Patriots.

“Culture is discipline and accountability,” Brady added. “Without that, you have so many people without different agendas. The main agenda should be, ‘How do we win as a team?'”

As Belichick’s next move waits in the coming weeks, the legendary quarterback has no doubt that his former head coach will be ready to meet the challenge once again.

“Whatever he does, I’m sure he’ll go at it 100% like he always does,” Brady said. ” This year, he was going at it as hard as he could, like he always had.”

With several notable coaches on the market, Belichick’s move could have several ensuing impacts around the NFL.