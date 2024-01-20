The focus for the Red Sox this year is to win while focusing on the youth movement on the major league and minor league roster, and this season could be a huge one for one rookie.

When Boston traded Alex Verduo to the New York Yankees, it appeared Wilyer Abreu would be the biggest beneficiary. The Red Sox have plenty of depth at outfield, especially after the acquisition of Tyler O’Neill, but Abreu posted solid numbers in 24 games with two home runs and 14 RBIs on a 132 OPS+.

Abreu will get his chance to compete for a starting spot in spring training, but at Winter Weekend in Springfield, Mass., Red Sox chairman Tom Werner had high expectations for Abreu and the young roster.

“I’m excited about our core,” Werner told Tom Caron, as seen on NESN. “If you look around our diamond, Triston Casas — and we’re talking about people who are growing and hopefully will have a better year this year than last year because they’re more mature — Triston Casas at first base. … If Trevor Story is healthy this year, he’s an All-Star, and obviously (Rafael Devers) at third.

“Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu, everybody said this guy can hit. You will see success if he has 400 at-bats this year. If Jarren Durran is healthy … health was a big factor in why we didn’t perform as well as we hoped to last year. Fans, of course, they want to see stars, but what they really want to see is talent and talent that performs exceptionally well. And I’m optimistic about this 2024 roster.

It was a time of optimism for the Red Sox with players like Brayan Bello and Garrett Whitlock looking forward to 2024, and Trevor Story embracing his role as a clubhouse leader.

Boston will prepare for spring training at Fort Myers, Fla. following Winter Weekend.