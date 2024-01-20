Trevor Story ‘Embracing’ Red Sox Mentor Role With Vaughn Grissom

The Red Sox are leaning toward a youth movement, and Trevor Story is excited for his mentor role as one of the leaders in the clubhouse.

One of the major needs for Boston this offseason was an infield partner for Story. The Red Sox gave him one in Vaughn Grissom, who was acquired from the Atlanta Braves for Chris Sale and cash considerations. The 23-year-old is expected to be the team’s everyday second baseman, and he already has gotten acclimated to his new team when he and others were invited to “Story Camp,” a winter camp hosted by the Major League Baseball veteran.

“The thought is get in with these guys and build a relationship now. I think that’s where the trust builds,” Story told Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo at Red Sox Winter Weekend, as seen on NESN. “You have a relationship with these guys. You’re around them, spend some time away from the field. On the field, obviously, you kind of get into the details of it: Where I like my turns on the double plays, where Vaughn likes his, where (David Hamilton) likes his. Just getting in and getting familiar, that’s the main thing. I think that goes a long way. We show up to spring, and we feel like we’re a step ahead a little bit right there.”

Grissom also got work in when he was invited to rookie development camp, and Story looked forward to getting more time getting to work with the former Braves infielder.

“It’s exciting,” Story said. “Vaughn, he’s got so much potential, so much talent. And he’s not afraid of the work. I think he’s really hungry for the game. He wants to get better. It’s a good combination to have with a young guy like that. For me, I’m embracing that. I’m embracing trying to help him as much as I can and be there for him, just at all costs. I know how much guys did that for me and how much that helped me. Being up strong up the middle, having that comradery is going to be really good for our team.”

Following Red Sox Winter Weekend, Boston will prepare for spring training down at Fort Myers, Fla., where fans might get to see Story and Grissom in game action.