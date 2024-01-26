Was Derrick White’s All-Star Nod Signaled During Celtics-Heat Matchup?

The Boston Celtics have several convincing All-Star cases on their stacked starting lineup, which aren’t just limited to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum was named an Eastern Conference starter on Thursday, earning a fifth-career appearance in the annual East-West battle. That came only moments before Boston tipped off with the Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, but Tatum might not be alone for the festivities on Feb. 18.

Former NBA All-Star Reggie Miller hinted at another (possible) Celtics All-Star, begging the question: Was that a prediction, or does Miller know something?

“We talk about Jaylen Brown, now he will be in Indiana along with Derrick White for the Celtics,” Miller said on TNT’s broadcast after Brown drained back-to-back 3-pointers, giving Boston a 27-18 first-quarter lead over Miami.

White has been arguably the most underrated, yet efficient two-way guard in the NBA this season, averaging a career-high 16 points on a solid 46.4% shooting. Defensively, fresh off receiving All-NBA Defensive Second Team honors last season, White’s led all guards by averaging 1.2 blocks, proving to be still an integral part of Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s starting unit.

Does Reggie know something about Derrick White’s All-Star chances? pic.twitter.com/2GX3lBunZE — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 26, 2024

Even with all that considered, White can still be snubbed despite assembling a convincing campaign with the Celtics.

“Well, we all know that’s true. It’s happened for eternity,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said before Boston’s recent matchup with San Antonio last Wednesday. “There’s always somebody that gets pinched out. You can only have so many guys for one team or so many guys in that position already in the West or the East, and somebody doesn’t get a fair deal.”

Popovich watched White’s growth from day 1, coaching the versatile guard for five seasons in San Antonio before the Celtics acquired White through a 2022 trade with the Spurs.

Regardless, even if the outsiders choose to (still) underrate White, the 29-year-old will be plenty appreciated by the Celtics and those in Boston.