FOXBORO, Mass. — As Matthew Slater mulled whether this Sunday’s game would be his last in a Patriots uniform, he sought input from several former teammates who had to make that same decision.

Among them: Tom Brady.

Speaking Wednesday ahead of New England’s season finale against the New York Jets, Slater said he connected with Brady, Devin McCourty and Jerod Mayo to pick their brains about the ends of their respective NFL careers.

“I’ve spoken with all those guys about crossing over, so to speak, and what that experience was like for them,” Slater said. “I think all three of them were in pretty unique positions. Tom probably feels like he can still play to this day. Jerod obviously had his injuries, and then Devin made his decision last year. But it’s been helpful. It’s been helpful to talk to those guys about their experience, take their feedback.”

Brady, McCourty, Mayo and Slater are four of the most respected leaders of the Bill Belichick era, all serving as Patriots captains for at least seven seasons. Slater has been New England’s special teams captain since 2011, his fourth season with the organization.

“All three of those guys are guys I respect, that I worked with for a long time and have had huge impacts on my life,” said Slater, the Patriots’ longest-tenured player. “So obviously, there’s a lot to learn for me from them, and I’ll definitely be using that as I make my decision.”

Slater did not confirm that he will retire after Sunday’s game, but he certainly sounded like someone preparing to hang up his cleats. Teammates and coaches spoke glowingly this week about the 38-year-old’s on- and off-field contributions. Head coach Bill Belichick called Slater a “perfect player” who deserves to be the first special teamer enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“The one thing I’ll say is that I feel very appreciated by the people in the building,” Slater said. “I’m certainly just thankful for how everyone has treated me this week and the thanks that they’ve expressed and the things like that. I’m sure it will be emotional Sunday for obvious reasons.

“But my job is to focus on playing football, and I’ve always tried to do my job, so that’s not going to change on Sunday.”