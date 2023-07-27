FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo had opportunities to leave the New England Patriots if he wanted to this offseason.

The Patriots linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator took himself out of the running for the defensive coordinator job with the Cleveland Browns and declined an interview to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots made it more enticing for Mayo to stay despite his aspirations to become a head coach by giving the 37-year-old a contract extension. It’s clear the high level of respect Mayo, who played his entire eight-year NFL career in New England, has earned in the Patriots locker room.

And linebacker Mack Wilson, who decided to return to New England as well this offseason on a one-year deal, is thrilled with the opportunity to get coached by Mayo again.

“It’s been great,” Wilson said Thursday following the second day of training camp practices. “I’m sure everybody heard that he is maybe getting a head coaching job and stuff. I was staying in contact with him throughout the whole course of the offseason. Just for him to come back, pretty sure it means a lot to the organization, means a lot to the linebackers and defense as a whole, and most importantly the team. You want someone like that around at all times.”

While Mayo seems tied to New England for the near future, he might not always be around, especially if another head coaching job becomes available. That just might be with the Patriots, though.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran claimed earlier this month that Bill Belichick has been on the hot seat since 2019. That seat could get much hotter this season, especially if the Patriots fail to reach the postseason for the third time in four years since Tom Brady departed.

Mayo could be a successor in waiting, and like many others, Wilson believes he has the right makeup to be a head coach one day wherever that may be.

“You can definitely feel the energy when he walks in the room and stuff like that,” Wilson said. “Great dude, great guy. He’s going to keep it honest and real with you at the end of the day. And most importantly, he’s got your best interest at heart.”