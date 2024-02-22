Alex Van Pelt on Wednesday was introduced as New England Patriots offensive coordinator, and fans received an idea of his philosophy for the team.

The former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator emphasized “players over scheme” but also admitted he was “excited” about the opportunity to call plays in a system similar to Kevin Stefanski’s.

Van Pelt also stressed how he’s seeking a “clean slate” with New England after the disaster of a season it had.

“The biggest thing is there’s some good pieces in place,” Van Pelt told reporters, per team video. “I think the best thing for everybody is there’s going to be a fresh start for everybody. I’ve talked to some guys already. It’s about coming in with a clean slate, no preconceived notions or expectations of what these guys are, and we’ll build it from the ground up but exciting to have the opportunity to do that.”

Van Pelt revealed he met with Mac Jones, DeMario Douglas and other players who arrived in Foxboro, Mass., to see defensive coordinator Demarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer also get introduced.

While the new Patriots offensive coordinator gave out his philosophy on what he wants in a quarterback, it will be up to lead executive Eliot Wolf and his staff to ensure Van Pelt’s first season in charge goes smoothly with a competent signal-caller under center.