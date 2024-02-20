Alex Verdugo Shows Off Clean-Shaven Look At Yankees Spring Training

The Yankees officially began spring training Tuesday with their first full-squad workout in Tampa.

Several players reported to camp before then, though, including outfielder Alex Verdugo, whom New York acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees posted photos and videos of players arriving to the ballpark on social media Monday, and Verdugo was among the fresh faces — quite literally — spotlighted by the franchise.

Verdugo, who ditched his beard upon joining the Yankees, showed off his new clean-shaven look, while declaring “I feel like SpongeBob going into work.”

“I feel like SpongeBob going into work” – Dugie pic.twitter.com/J21Rk50gaY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 19, 2024

We assume Verdugo, a big SpongeBob SquarePants fan, won’t be cooking up Krabby Patties with his new team, but the Yankees at least can feel good about the 27-year-old’s mindset ahead of the 2024 MLB season.

Verdugo, the centerpiece of the 2020 trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, had some good moments in Boston but never quite reached his full potential, even ruffling the feathers of Red Sox manager Alex Cora during the 2023 campaign.