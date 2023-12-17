Alex Verdugo Makes Big Appearance Change After Yankees Trade

Alex Verdugo’s new look for the upcoming Major League Baseball season will go beyond pinstripes.

Verdugo’s Boston Red Sox tenure came to an end in early December when he was traded to the New York Yankees, who don’t allow their players to sport beards or long hair. The 27-year-old rocked a beard for the bulk of his four-year run in Boston, but he didn’t wait for spring training to bust out the razor.

In a recent Instagram post, the veteran outfielder revealed a clean-shaven face that almost made him look like a different person.

Alex Verdugo is officially clean-shaven for the Yankees



(via Alex Verdugo / IG) pic.twitter.com/22Gqz3nPqX — MLB (@MLB) December 15, 2023

Verdugo’s recent Instagram activity also included a heartfelt goodbye to the Red Sox, who acquired three right-handed pitching prospects in the deal with the Bronx Bombers. The eighth-year pro called it an “honor” to represent the Boston organization from 2020 through 2023, but he’s “excited” about his new opportunity in the Big Apple.

The new Yankee should be thrilled about his latest chapter in the big leagues. Verdugo is set to open the 2024 season sharing an outfield with two of the game’s best: Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The Red Sox will see that trio on 13 occasions next year, with the first series set for mid-June.