Celtics Legend Got Jayson Tatum’s ‘Juices Flowing’ Before All-Star Game

Jayson Tatum was named All-Star Game MVP after dropping an NBA-record 55 points last season, and the 25-year-old has the chance to repeat during Sunday night’s East-West showdown in Indianapolis.

There’s only been one player in history to repeat as All-Star Game MVP — Russell Westbrook (2015, 2016). That means the odds are heavily stacked against Tatum, whose odds are (+870), behind Tyrese Haliburton (+235) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+750), according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Yet, Tatum had one special pregame encounter that could motivate the five-time All-Star.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I met Larry Bird tonight for the first time. I never met Larry Bird in my life so I just got to meet him and that just got me anxious,” Tatum told Jamal Crawford, per NBA on TNT video. “I got some juices flowing for the game right now.”

Bird, a three-time NBA Finals champion, and member of the Mount Rushmore of the Celtics, met with Tatum during pregame warmups at Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of tip-off:

Larry Bird and Jayson Tatum! ☘️#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/yyvnhsiH6J — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

Tatum’s averaged 27.1 points this season in 52 games played to lead the NBA-best (43-12) Celtics, which ranks ninth among all players. He’s also shot 47.5% from the field. which ties a career-high, along with 8.6 rebounds and a career-best 4.8 assists.

As historic as going back-to-back as All-Star Game MVP would be, Tatum is laser-focused on getting the Celtics where they need to be: the NBA Finals.