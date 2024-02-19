Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR Race Online, On TV

Forty drivers will compete for one of NASCAR’s most coveted titles Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

The stage is set for the 66th running of the Daytona 500. The Great American Race was originally scheduled to run Sunday afternoon, but inclement weather in Central Florida forced the event’s first outright postponement since 2012.

Joey Logano, who won the Daytona 500 as a 24-year-old in 2015, owns the pole position Monday. Denny Hamlin, one of only six drivers with three-plus Daytona 500 wins, is the betting favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim the checkered flag.

Here’s how to watch this year’s Daytona 500:

When: Monday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images