Shams Charania might be working on some other high-profile business while he gathers the NBA’s most pressing scoops.

Charania’s “Are they, aren’t they?” mystery with Kay Adams reached a new level Wednesday. During a recent episode of Adams’ FanDuel TV show, the popular host revealed she received a Valentine’s Day gift from Charania, who’s a regular on the program. The plugged-in NBA insider sent Adams a pair of $230 shoes (h/t Awful Announcing) as well as a heartfelt note.

“Kay, with much love and admiration for you as a person,” the note read. “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

The gift arrived two days after Adams revealed she attended Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas with her “bestie” Charania. Adams and company clearly are well aware of the internet’s fascination with her connection to Charania, as her social team referred to the 29-year-old as the “Rizzgod” in the show’s promotion of the Valentine’s Day gift reveal.

Story continues below advertisement

It doesn’t appear as though Adams and Charania currently are dating. But they both seem to be having fun with the speculation circulating through social media.