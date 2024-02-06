Zach Wilson and Mac Jones have multiple things in common: Each first-round quarterback has underwhelmed during their three seasons in the NFL, and specifically the AFC East.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, might be a little bit more of a lost cause in New York than Jones, the No. 15 pick the same draft. Jones at least has one good season under his belt, but his regression in 2023 was eye-popping.

Both signal-callers now are in trade speculation with one year left on their respective rookie contracts. Does that mean the trade framework for one could indicate the return for the other? Perhaps.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini published a story Wednesday after he spoke with three personnel executives, one scout and two assistants to gauge Wilson’s value. The consensus, Cimini wrote, is the Jets could receive a sixth- or seventh-round pick for Wilson, or be included in a mid-round pick swap.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d give up a two-week stay at a Best Western,” one assistant coach told Cimini of Wilson. “I’m not a fan.”

That speculated return is more or less in line with what an executive believed the Patriots could get for Jones. MassLive’s Karen Guregian spoke with an executive who thought a team could trade a fifth-rounder for Jones. That executive thought Jones “definitely” would have a market.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels recently reported the Patriots “won’t hesitate” to trade Jones if presented the right deal. However, there remains the possibility Jones gets a third and final chance, this time under first-year Patriots coach Jerod Mayo. Some are even making the argument it should happen.

With the league year set to begin in March, it’s clear Wilson and Jones are not the only ones with something in common. Their respective teams surely will pay close attention to one another, as well.