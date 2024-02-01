Tom Brady Sr. has mixed feelings about Bill Belichick.

The father of the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback had plenty of praise for Belichick when he recently spoke to The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper. Brady Sr. called the Patriots legend “the best coach in football” and stressed that it’s not fair to claim the younger Brady was entirely responsible for New England’s dynastic run.

However, the flattery was matched with some slights. Brady Sr. criticized Belichick for his “horrible” interpersonal skills and argued the legendary coach was troubled by “ego” across the back end of his Patriots tenure. Belichick also caught a stray from Brady Sr. when the latter spoke about the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason interest in his son.

“If (Brock) Purdy got knocked out on Jan. 2, and they needed someone and called Tommy, he might have just stepped back in for two or three games,” Brady Sr. told Gasper. “As much as he thrives on practice, and not having practiced in so long, I don’t think he would’ve been able to.

“There’s no sense in doing to Tommy’s reputation what Bill did to his reputation.”

The weeks that followed Belichick’s New England exit indicated the 71-year-old might not have a sterling reputation around the league. Belichick only interviewed with one coach-needy team, and the Atlanta Falcons ended up hiring Raheem Morris.

So, if Belichick wants to keep coaching, he might have to change some of his ways.