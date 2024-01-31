Tom Brady Sr. believes Bill Belichick is “the best coach in football, bar none.”

However, the father of the greatest NFL quarterback of all time also believes the New England Patriots legend carries a detrimental flaw.

Speaking with The Boston Globe’s Christopher Gasper, the patriarch of the Brady family criticized an aspect of Belichick’s approach to coaching.

“Bill is tough,” Brady Sr. told Gasper. “He runs a military system. It’s a different generation. Bill is a great, great, great coach. But his interpersonal skills are horrible. That’s the bottom line.”

Perhaps those poor interpersonal skills were part of the reason why Belichick ended up not being a coveted commodity after leaving New England. The 71-year-old only interviewed with one team in recent weeks, and the Atlanta Falcons ended up choosing Raheem Morris over the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, NBC Sports’ Peter King argued Belichick could benefit from “a little image rehab.” After getting shut out of a coaching job this month, Belichick might want to heed that advice as he looks ahead to next offseason.

