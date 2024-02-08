Ferocious Eddie Shore Emphatic Choice For Bruins All-Centennial Team

In celebration of the Boston Bruins’ 100th season, NESN is dedicating an episode of the “Ultimate Bruins Show” to each member of the Bruins All-Centennial team. Tune in Thursday at 6 p.m. ET as we honor Eddie Shore.

The Boston Bruins have had quite the group of elite defensemen to don the Spoked-B in their 100 years in the NHL. Eddie Shore started it all in 1926, and that is why he was selected to the Bruins All-Centennial Team, composed of the 20 most legendary players in franchise history. Learn more about Shore’s selection on NESN’s “Ultimate Bruins Show” on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

In his rookie season, Shore lit the lamp 12 times and added six assists in 41 games to go along with his league-leading 136 penalty minutes. He led the league in penalty minutes for the second consecutive season when he amassed 165 in 43 games for Boston. He notched 1,090 penalty minutes in his career, which ranks him fourth all-time in franchise history behind Terry O’Reilly, Mike Milbury and Keith Crowder.

He was a fierce competitor who dominated the game physically by intimidating his opponents on the ice. When it came to gritty play and shutting down opposing players, few were better than Shore.

Story continues below advertisement

Shore helped the Bruins win their first Stanley Cup in 1929. The legendary defenseman would lead Boston to their second title 10 years later in 1939.

Over the course of 14 seasons with the Black and Gold, Shore amassed 103 goals and 176 assists in 541 games. He won the Hart Trophy four times as the league’s MVP. He is the only defenseman to win the award four times in NHL history.

His No. 2 was retired by the Bruins in 1947, the same year he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Shore joins Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Aubrey “Dit” Clapper and Brad Park to complete the six defensemen named to the Bruins All-Centennial Team.