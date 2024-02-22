Johnny Manziel was one of the most exciting college football players in the early 2010s, but an experience with a former New England Patriots quarterback provided a poor foundation for his NFL career.

Manziel was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but he only played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before he was cut and later retired in 2022 after a stint in the Fan Controlled Football League.

The Texas A&M product showed flashes of what he displayed in college and had Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator. However, Manziel on “Club Shay Shay” this week highlighted an unfriendly quarterback room during his rookie season that he believes hindered his growth.

“My quarterback room was not a home for me because of Brian Hoyer,” Manziel told Shannon Sharpe. “Brian Hoyer had been waiting on an opportunity to go really provide for his family, get an opportunity and he saw how much of an upper hand he had on me, and he didn’t hold back when it came to that. There were instances in the quarterback room early on where I would ask the same question a couple of times and he’d be at the head of the table and go, ‘Pfft, again? We’re doing this again? Keep him out of it. Cut that off.’ And I don’t have a bad word to say about Brian Hoyer. That is just fact what happened in that room.”

Hoyer signed with the Browns after beginning his career with the Patriots and a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals. After the 2013 season, Hoyer became the starter and went 7-6, throwing 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Manziel played five games during his rookie season.

“It’s OK, but at that point in time where I was and I’m the franchise guy, I could have used a little help,” Manziel said.

Manziel was criticized for his poor work ethic throughout his NFL career, and his growing celebrity status became a negative as the results didn’t materialize on the field. Sharpe asked if there were others who could verify Manziel’s claims, and he pointed to third-string quarterback Connor Shaw as one person who could attest to Hoyer’s attitude in the QB room.

“I’m getting dogged by a guy who’s supposed to be my teammate when I don’t know nothing. I’m trying to figure it out,” Manziel said. “I don’t know what Cover 3 is.”

Manziel admitted all he was asked to do at Texas A&M was to make simple reads. He told Sharpe he kept quiet in the quarterback room and only took notes. Manziel credited Josh McCown for guiding him in his second season and giving him the confidence he believes Hoyer did not.

Hoyer’s run as a starting NFL quarterback was short-lived, but he remains a backup, having played for eight different franchises in a 15-year career.