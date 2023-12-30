In just five contests this season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown 1,616 yards.

Not only has Flacco produced a 4-1 record in those five games, but the 38-year-old signal caller helped the Browns punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Flacco has thrown more than 300 yards in four straight games, and as The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, he is 72 yards from passing Johnny Manziel for 31st on the Browns’ all-time passing list.

Looking like that was more of a dig toward Manziel than a praise for Flacco, the 31-year-old who appeared in just 14 games over two seasons with the Browns had the perfect clapback for the preposterous notion.

“Some records were meant to be broken,” Manziel wrote on X.

Manziel was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Texas A&M when the Browns drafted him in the first round in 2014, but his career never panned out. He won just two games in six starts for the Browns, throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions over the two seasons.

Flacco, on the other hand, has thrown 13 touchdowns and eight picks in his five games. Flacco began his career with the Baltimore Ravens where the former 2008 first-round pick won Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers for the 2012 NFL season.