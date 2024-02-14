Kendrick Perkins Has Bone To Pick With Celtics: ‘It’s About Finding That Balance’

Kendrick Perkins isn’t completely satisfied with what he’s seen with the Boston Celtics this season.

Despite owning the NBA’s best record (41-12) while also having defended their home court better than anyone else (25-3), Perkins isn’t convinced. Boston’s reliance on 3-pointers, which is a major part of head coach Joe Mazzulla’s offensive identity since taking over last season, continues to irk Perkins. The ex-NBA veteran doesn’t approve of the negligence of every starter’s respective strength, and the avoidance of establishing a dominant interior offense.

”I would love to see more post-ups from the wings and the guards,” Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” “When you think about Jayson Tatum, 6-9, 6-10, wide shoulders and his variety of moves that he has on that low-block and mid-post area. Jrue Holiday is an underrated post-guard. When he gets a player of his size, his strength and his ability to get to his spots is so underrated. It’s times when you see Jaylen Brown’s somewhat disappeared throughout the offense. Again, it’s about finding that balance and not just being a 3-point shooting team.”

The Celtics lead the NBA in 3-pointers attempted (42.7) and made (16.2), but also rank ninth in outside shooting percentage (37.8%) which puts Boston behind the Eastern Conference rival Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

That stigma of Boston relying too much on the 3-point line, thus creating an inefficient and predictable offense, has followed the Celtics throughout recent years, even dating back to the Brad Stevens head-coaching era. However, forcing that identity, even at the most unnecessary of times, has never been as prevalent as during Mazzulla’s tenure.

With Tatum, Brown, Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis running the starting unit, Mazzulla is given five very capable 3-point shooters to work with. But that alone isn’t all they have to offer. They’re all equally as capable of getting to the basket, whether through size, speed or strength, and having the ability to switch up the offense when the outside shot isn’t falling, will do wonders for Boston down the line.

It’ll take a lot more than hoping the hot hand stays sizzling once the playoffs roll around and the C’s begin to target redemption.