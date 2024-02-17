Kendrick Perkins has made some pretty bold statements about his former team, recently including comparing Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to a bird.

At the NBA All-Star festivities, Perkins favored Boston to win the East but, picked the team coming out of the West to clinch the NBA title.

“They are the team that I have picked to come out of the Eastern Conference,” Perkins told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “… I’m thinking Clippers-Celtics finals. A new type of L.A. vibe. Kawhi Leanord, Jayson Tatum going in it. I’m looking at a seven-game series, and I would slightly give the edge to the Clippers, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Celtics won.”

Perkins noted that Kristaps Porzingis is a key factor as to whether or not the Celtics can capture Banner No. 18.

“I want to see if Porzingis’ body is going to hold up,” Perkins said. “That’s my only concern with the Celtics for the long haul. As of right now, when you talk about the depth at the wing position that could defend, I don’t know any other team in the Eastern Conference that could match that.”

Porzingis has missed 15 games for Boston, but he has averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 40 games.

The Celtics are owners of the league’s best record, 43-12, with a six-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.