NASCAR racing returns Thursday night — kind of.

Cup Series drivers will compete in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway. The races will determine how drivers in Sunday’s Daytona 500 will line up behind Joey Logano and Michael McDowell, who’ll start first and second, respectively.

Both races will be 60 laps, with drivers starting in odd positions (third, fifth, and so on) competing in the first duel, and drivers in even positions competing in the second. You can click here for a full explanation of the Daytona duels.

Here’s how to watch both NASCAR Daytona duels online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. ET (Duel 1) and 8:45 p.m. (Duel 2)

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | FS1 Live