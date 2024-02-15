Daytona 500 Qualifying: Joey Logano Wins Pole For NASCAR Opener

Joey Logano will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green Sunday afternoon.

The Team Penske driver secured the Daytona 500 pole during Wednesday’s qualifying event at Daytona International Speedway. Front Row Racing driver Michael McDowell also claimed a spot on the front row for the NASCAR season opener.

Two non-charter spots were earned by Anthony Alfredo and David Ragan. Their starting positions, along with the positions of other qualifying drivers besides Logano and McDowell, will be determined in Thursday night’s Daytona duel races.

The first duel race will start at 7 p.m. ET, with the second taking place at 8:45 p.m. Sunday’s Daytona 500 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

