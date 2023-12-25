Celtics Reportedly Interested In Reunion With Former Big Man

The Celtics have very few holes on a roster that has led them to the best record in the Eastern Conference, but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens might choose to add depth options before the NBA trade deadline.

Boston doesn’t have a ton of flexibility financially due to Jaylen Brown’s supermax contract, Kristaps Porzingis’ extension and upcoming extensions for Jayson Tatum and Derrick White.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday reported the Celtics have interest in Kelly Olynyk as a frontcourt depth option. The Utah Jazz forward, who last played for Boston in the 2016-17 season, is having a solid season averaging 7.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game and shooting 41.8% from the 3-point line, which would make him a valuable asset on Joe Mazzulla’s offense.

The problem is Olynyk’s $12.2 million salary. Boston would need to part with a rotation player to acquire the 32-year-old, and there isn’t anyone Mazzulla has soured on.

Story continues below advertisement

Neemias Queta built a case to stick around during his short stint, and Lamar Stevens also gained praise for stepping up when the Celtics were short on frontcourt options. But Stevens likely doesn’t want his team to stay complacent in a season where they are the title favorites.

It’s more likely the Celtics look to the buyout market for a depth piece, but it likely won’t stop the connection between Olynyk and Boston.