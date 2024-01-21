Patriots Insider Sheds Light On Bill Belichick’s Sons’ Situation

Bill Belichick is done with the Patriots, but it remains to be seen if the same will go for his sons.

Most assumed that if Robert Kraft and company parted ways with Belichick, New England would sever ties with the legendary coach’s two sons on staff as well. But shortly after the Patriots and Belichick announced their separation, a report revealed both Steve and Brian Belichick were offered the opportunity to stick around in Foxboro, Mass.

While ESPN’s Mike Reiss didn’t provide a verdict in his latest Sunday morning, the plugged-in Patriots reporter did shed some light on the situation.

“(Jerod) Mayo and Steve have a close friendship, so the projected fit on staff would be as an assistant head coach/senior adviser type,” Reiss wrote. “Brian, who came up through scouting and most recently served as safeties coach from 2020 to 2023, was still showing up at Gillette Stadium late this past week.”

Perhaps Steve and Brian Belichick are waiting for their father to make a move before they decide on their future. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach reportedly is the “top candidate” in Atlanta, where one can assume his sons would have an opportunity if they felt inclined to relocate.

That said, both Steve and Brian Belichick might want to make a name for themselves outside of their father’s shadow. And it’s becoming clear that their respective expertise still is valued in New England.