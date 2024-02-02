Patriots Doing What They’ve ‘Always Done’ Ahead Of 2024 Draft

The New England Patriots aren’t changing very much as they approach the 2024 NFL Draft, continuing to use a collaborative process to evaluate talent.

It might surprise some to hear that the process has been collaborative, especially after the reports that came out following Bill Belichick’s departure last month. The Patriots claim this is how they’ve always done things, however, with director of player personnel Matt Groh telling the team’s website they aren’t changing much in the draft process.

Can he believed? Who knows.

“It’s been great,” Groh said, per Patriots.com. “This is what we’ve always done here is get together as a group and talk things out, so, not a whole lot has changed on our end. I’m looking forward to having the staff be a part of the evaluation process as we go through free agency and the draft.”

It’s believed that Groh will be running the draft, while director of scouting Eliot Wolf will handle free-agent duties. That seemingly gives the Patriots enough to keep things running smoothly while introducing an entirely new coaching staff, with head coach Jerod Mayo, offensive coordinator Alex Pelt, defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer all entering new roles.

Groh and his staff, which includes scout Camren Williams and personnel advisor Patrick Stewart, will be tasked with collaborating (there’s that word again) with the new coaching staff to find specific fits.

“We’re always looking at the skill set and evaluating what kind of scheme a player will fit best in,” Groh said. “We’re trying to identify the players that’ll fit in each different scheme and go from there.”