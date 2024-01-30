Now that he’s out of the picture in New England, Bill Belichick might have his eyes on a reunion.

Retirement doesn’t appear to be imminent for Belichick, who was replaced by Jerod Mayo as Patriots head coach earlier this month. However, the 71-year-old isn’t expected to claim one of the coaching vacancies this year, so he might have to wait until 2025 for his next opportunity.

Could that chance be provided by the Giants? ESPN’s Jordan Raanan floated the possibility on the “Breaking Big Blue” podcast last week.

“I’ve heard this multiple times over the past five, six, seven years. And it’s a dirty little secret, maybe, about Bill Belichick and the Giants,” Raanan said, as transcribed by NJ.com. “(Belichick) has great affinity and memories with the Giants organization. … (But) I don’t think he looks at the Giants the same way he used to look at the Giants when he was here.”

Raanan isn’t the only NFL insider who could see Belichick returning to the Meadowlands. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, citing chatter around the league, recently revealed Belichick would “love” to coach the Giants, who could be inclined to move on from Brian Daboll if they struggle next season.

As Raanan mentioned, Belichick might not hold the G-Men in the same light as he did when Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor were spearheading success in New York. But if the Mara family eventually is willing to offer Belichick carte blanche, who knows, maybe the future Pro Football Hall of Famer would be open to returning to East Rutherford, N.J.