Bill Belichick’s appreciation for Patriots fans was made evident in his exit press conference in New England when he became emotional speaking about the loyal supporters.

On Sunday, the legendary head coach offered another reminder about the love he has for the Foxboro Faithful.

Belichick, who left the Patriots on Jan. 11, took out a full page in The Boston Globe to send a heartfelt message to New England fans. The letter even included a quip about his infamous attire and terse media availabilities.

To Patriots fans everywhere,

Story continues below advertisement

Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only team representing SIX states, but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days.

Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet and from your stadium seats.

You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources and energy to our team. We appreciated it!

Story continues below advertisement

Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

I loved coaching here, and together, we experienced some amazing moments.

Thank you all.

Story continues below advertisement

With respect and admiration,

Bill Belichick