Ranking Three Biggest Saves In Bruins History Since 2010

The Bruins have been fortunate enough to skate some all-time great goalies. From Frank Brimsek in the 1940s to Tuukka Rask in the 2010s, Boston has had its fair share of reliability between the pipes throughout its 100-year-old franchise history.

For better or worse, the over 100 goaltenders to have ever sported the Spoked-B stand out for their respective contributions in helping keep opponents off the scoreboard. As one might imagine, a centennial-long history of Bruins hockey has produced some unforgettable saves in between the pipes, that dropped jaws on both benches.

Looking through a more recent lens, specifically starting with Boston’s 2010-11 season, here are the three biggest saves that (so far) have survived the test of time over the course of the last 14 years:

3. Tim Thomas (May 23, 2011 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning)

Tim Thomas, the last Bruins goalie to guard the net during a Bruins championship run (in 2011), played at his heyday at just the right time.

In Game 5 of Boston’s Eastern Conference Finals battle with Tampa Bay, Thomas and the Bruins had some making up to do. The team was coming off a Game 4 in which Thomas surrendered four unanswered goals to the Lightning, yet none of that rattled the two-time Vezina Trophy recipient.

In the third period, while Boston held a 2-1 lead, Tampa Bay’s Steve Downie nearly knotted the contest up, finding a near-perfect scoring opportunity on Thomas’ stick side. However, using a cat-like reflex, Thomas somehow managed to block the puck with his stick and squander a picture-perfect chance, helping the B’s snag a 4-3 victory.

Thomas held the Lightning scoreless in Game 7 and the Bruins went on to defeat the Vancouver Canucks, and capture the organization’s sixth Stanley Cup championship.

2. Michael Ryder (April 23, 2011 vs. Montreal Canadiens)

Michael Ryder, who played just three seasons with the Bruins, was yet another solid and productive member of Boston’s championship squad. During the 2011 run, Ryder totaled 17 points fresh off an 18-goal, 23-assist campaign in his third and final season with the team.

The then-30-year-old veteran saved his all-time best moment in a Bruins uniform at just the right time when Boston and Montreal crossed paths in the quarterfinals round.

In Game 5 of the series, Ryder laid it all on the line in the opening minutes. As Thomas attempted to block the Canadiens from getting on the board, the net was left unguarded while Montreal had two men on the right side. Ryder, however, was right there waiting and made an unreal glove save that couldn’t be replicated. That proved to be an even more critical than electric highlight when Nathan Horton sent the game into a 2-1 final in double overtime, giving Boston a 3-2 series lead — heavily thanks to Ryder.

1. Tim Thomas (Dec. 4, 2010 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs)

Thomas made a total of 10,533 career saves with Boston, yet none match the one made when in overtime in a head-to-head battle with Toronto in 2010.

After ex-Bruins defenseman Dennis Seidenberg committed a turnover, just a few feet away from Thomas, who guarded Boston’s net, Francois Beauchemin of the Maple Leafs was given a wide-open lane to victory. Yet, in nothing short of heroic fashion, Thomas did his best Bobby Orr impersonation, and Superman-dove across the net with just a few split seconds to react.

At first glance, it looked to be a sure game-winning goal from Toronto, as a premature celebrating Colby Armstrong would suggest, but that wasn’t the case. Although the Maple Leafs pulled off a 3-2 victory, Thomas left an entire Toronto crowd in disbelief, while the Bruins went on to win the Stanley Cup.