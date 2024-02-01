Boston Red Sox pitcher Isaiah Campbell lost his prospect status last season, making 27 appearances with the Seattle Mariners across two stints in the big leagues.

The early portion of his tenure with the Red Sox has essentially seen him return to the prospect pool, however.

Campbell was traded to the Red Sox back in November, and he not only took it as a compliment but immediately started getting acclimated to Boston. The 26-year-old found himself at Fenway Park just one month later, taking part in the Red Sox Development Camp in December. He was the only player with MLB experience to attend in an official capacity, giving him a unique perspective among a group of prospects who are still striving to make it to the big leagues.

It’s a perspective he’s used to impart some advice, though he knows there’s room for him to learn, as well.

“I think it’s been a little bit of both,” Campbell told NESN.com last month. “I’ve obviously talked to these guys and learned a lot from them, because they’ve been in the organization for a while. They know what it’s about, and what it takes to grow up in the system. I’ve learned just as much from them as they have from me, we’ve talked about stuff away from the field, had some fun and good laughs.”

It was an interesting week for the group, but one in which off-field activities meant just as much as the on-field work. Campbell might be new, but he isn’t alone and believes the beginning of his Red Sox tenure has started off on the right foot.

“We’ve talked a little bit about the big leagues, and I’ve given information about how it is, but nothing too crazy,” Campbell said. “It’s just about getting used to these guys and hanging out. … I think everybody is going to work really well together, whether it’s Richard (Fitts) or Justin (Slaten), like all the new guys — a lot of us are in this together, in a new organization and a new system, new situation.”

Campbell, Fitts and Slaten will all be competing for roster spots once spring training begins later this month, but they’ll do so with the support of each other.

“It helps just being out here and being able to be with these guys, talk to them and grow and learn as a group,” Campbell said. “It’s been awesome.”