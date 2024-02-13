The Red Sox enter spring training with an idea of what the Opening Day lineup will look like, and manager Alex Cora confirmed Tuesday who Boston likely will be working with at designated hitter.

Cora gave his first news conference of Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Florida. The focus is clear for a team that didn’t re-sign Adam Duvall or Justin Turner in free agency. Alex Verdugo was traded to the New York Yankees, and Tyler O’Neill was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals. So, the outfield is to be determined.

However, Turner’s departure leaves a hole at DH. Cora confirmed to reporters Tuesday that Masataka Yoshida will operate at DH to start spring training and elaborated when asked if that’s where he will begin the 2024 season.

“Not really sure. I’m not saying he’s the DH, but out of the group, he’ll get the most at-bats,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN.

Yoshida played 49 games at DH last season due to Boston’s depth in left field and his adjustments to playing the position in the majors. The 30-year-old was effective in his first MLB season, with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs along with a 109 OPS+.

Jorge Soler signed with the San Francisco Giants, but J.D. Martinez still is available in free agency if that reunion is something the club desires. But all signs this week point toward Yoshida looking to continue his improvement in his second major league season as the Red Sox’s primary designated hitter.