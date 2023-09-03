The Red Sox have strung together back-to-back wins for the first time since Aug. 23 and 24 when they defeated the Houston Astros to split the four-game series by taking the final two games and series against the Kansas City Royals.

Boston’s skipper Alex Cora told reporters following Saturday’s victory over the Kansas City Royals that he believes the Red Sox have another offensive run in them for September after plating nine runs on 13 hits.

On Sunday, Boston scored seven runs on nine hits led by a three-run laser by Masataka Yoshida in the fourth inning.

“He’s feeling better the last few days,” Cora said of Yoshida, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage on Sunday. “He’s been grinding through a few things, but I think little by little his swing is getting back. He took some good cuts, and I think it was his third at-bat that he let it fly. So, those are good signs.”

Yoshida went 3-for-9 in the three games against the Royals with two walks and no strikeouts in the series but credits the team for the series win.

“I think it’s awesome,” Yoshida told NESN’s Tom Caron through translator Keiichiro Wakabayashi. “Every single player did what they needed to do, and I think that’s why we can show good power.”

The outfielder told Caron that he lost sight of the ball on his 14th home run of the season and continued running hard to third not knowing the ball had left the field of play.

The Red Sox will look to continue the offensive output as they head to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays in a three-game series beginning on Monday before returning home to Boston to host the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set.