If the Chiefs take their game to another level Sunday night, Travis Kelce might be in part to thank.

It’s common Super Bowl practice for veteran leaders to speak to their respective teams on the eve of football’s biggest game. For Kansas City, it was head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones and Kelce who did the honors roughly 24 hours before their battle with the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Kelce, who’s about to play in his fourth Super Bowl in five years, gave a particularly great speech, according to Breer. In fact, the star tight end’s “unbelievable” and “powerful” address reportedly brought on tears for some Chiefs teammates.

Kansas City players would be wise to heed any advice Kelce provided, as the future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end has a track record of rising to the occasion on Super Sunday. In his first three performances with a Lombardi Trophy on the line, Kelce collected a combined 22 catches for 257 yards with two touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Oddsmakers expect the 34-year-old to step up again as the Chiefs try to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in decades. Kelce currently has the fourth-shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVIII MVP.