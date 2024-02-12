The NFL Nickelodeon’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII had a unique way to identify Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Instead of putting the tight end’s name on the graphic when shown on the broadcast, they referred to Kelce as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”

And where they usually put stats on the graphic all it said was: “Good at football.” You can see it here from NFL Network’s Chase Daniel.

While Kelce has put together an illustrious football career and is looking for his third Super Bowl title alongside Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, he might now be known more for dating a music icon.

Story continues below advertisement

Swift took the NFL world by storm this season, showing up to plenty of Chiefs games, whether at Arrowhead Stadium or on the road. Swift flew back in time from a concert in Japan the day before to be in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII.

She arrived to the big game about two hours prior to kickoff and was shown chatting it up at one point with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.