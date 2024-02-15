Tee Higgins surely would be a sought-after free agent should he reach the open market. He might even sign the largest contract of any wideout this offseason.

But rumors are surfacing indicating that the Cincinnati Bengals won’t let the situation get that far.

“The writing is on the wall and all expectations are the Bengals will use a franchise tag on Higgins,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. wrote.

He added: “… There is zero indication from the team that Higgins will sniff free agency this year.”

The 25-year-old Higgins, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, completed his rookie contract. However, it’s unlikely the Bengals will let Higgins walk out the door for nothing.

Signing Higgins to the $21 million franchise tag would allow Cincinnati more time to negotiate with the star receiver, or at the very least help acquire something in return. Other teams still would be able to negotiate, but the Bengals would have the ability to match any offer he receives. If they didn’t match, they would receive two first-rounders from the team that signs Higgins.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer wrote a tag-and-trade for Higgins is on the table, though that scenario has proven to be rare. A price for Higgins has not been reported, though ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote in October the 25-year-old could command a first-round pick.

Should Higgins be tagged by the Bengals, it would not be the best-case scenario for other interested teams. The New England Patriots figure to be among them. However, there still remains a chance Higgins will play the 2024 campaign elsewhere.

The Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase under contract, and the 2021 No. 5 overall pick is nearing a new deal as well. Chase has an extra year of control with his fifth-year option, which Cincinnati will pick up this offseason. But it’s fair to believe Chase is eyeing his next contract, too.

It could make the Bengals deal Higgins. An interested team would just have to give up more to land Higgins if he gets the franchise tag.