BOSTON — Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke improved last season after struggling with injuries, and he hopes the preparation this offseason will continue his steady rise in Boston’s farm system.

Yorke hit 13 home runs and 61 RBIs in 110 games with the Portland Sea Dogs last season. He was a standout for his defensive skills, and the second baseman is ranked at No. 6 by Sox Prospects.

“It’s very important. Shoutout to our hitting coordinators, our coaches,” Yorke said on his bounce-back year at the Red Sox development program. “We have coordinators flying in every week that we’re home. We have hitting coaches flying in. They’re the ones that are with you every single day, hitting with you in the cage, seeing how you’re looking on the field in the game or whatnot. Shoutout Doug Clark, he was our hitting coach. He helped me a lot with in-season adjustment stuff.”

Yorke admitted he didn’t finish the second half of the season as well as he wanted to, but he was happy with where he was health-wise.

“I think it’s huge. In 2022, I had a lot of injuries,” Yorke said. “In 2023, I minimized those injuries. I think I missed less than 10 games, around seven games. This year, my goal is to not miss a single game. Hopefully, I can do that.”

The top young players at the Red Sox development program received advice from Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and first baseman Triston Casas. The work he’s done with major leaguers has helped Yorke develop habits he believes will go a long way.

“For me, it was all building a routine,” Yorke said. “Coming through the lower levels of the minors, I was kind of treating it like travel ball: Show up, feel good, ready to go, let’s just play ball. And then going to the camp with Trevor (Story) out in Dallas, being able to work close with Triston (Casas), and just watching how meticulous and routine-oriented these guys are. And I found a routine that works for me. For me, it’s going to be big to stick to that throughout the year, and I think that’s going to help me stay on the field.”

Yorke already is one of the best defensive players in Boston’s farm system, and if he’s able to increase his offensive output, it might not take long for him to continue his ascent and get a shot on the major league roster.