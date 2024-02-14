Jerod Mayo has filled most of the holes on the New England Patriots’ revamped coaching staff.

But a few remain, including one of the most important positions.

Receivers coach Troy Brown has an offer to stay on Mayo’s staff, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday. However, Reiss noted it’s unclear what role Brown would have with the 2024 Patriots, indicating a change still could be made at receivers coach.

“Still waiting for more clarity on (Brown),” Reiss wrote on the X platform. “But my understanding is that Troy has the opportunity to stay if he desires (specific role TBD).”

Reiss also noted that offensive line coach Billy Yates’ future with the Patriots remains unclear.

Over the weekend, New England hired former Patriots wideout Tiquan Underwood as an assistant receivers coach. He’ll take over for Ross Douglas, who left the Patriots to join Syracuse’s coaching staff late in the 2023 season.

As for Brown, his career as a player speaks for itself but he’s yet to prove himself as a coach. The Patriots Hall of Famer coached wideouts the last three seasons, his tenure marred by poor execution and a lack of development at the position.

But the offer from Mayo indicates New England still believes Brown can be an asset on the coaching staff. Reiss on Tuesday reported the Patriots “likely” will announce their full staff next week, so we won’t have to wait much longer to learn what job Brown will hold in 2024, if any.