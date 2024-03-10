BOSTON — Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been the epitome of consistency since being acquired two years ago at the trade deadline.

He’s so consistent that his value is oftentimes understated.

It’s almost more noticeable when he’s off the ice than when he’s regularly in the lineup, because the drop off can be that steep. Lindholm, for instance, missed nine games recently due to a lower-body injury. The B’s went 4-5 across that stretch, struggling to find a suitable replacement at the blue line.

Lindholm returned Saturday, however, and what do you know he finished with two assists in a dominant Bruins victory.

Story continues below advertisement

“You could tell that he had a lot more jump than the rest of our players, and was also excited to be back,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of Lindholm following the game. “It was simple, but also really effective — especially offensively. It’s another layer, a dynamic player in our lineup.”

Lindholm would tend to agree that his jump comes from the extended layoff, but it’s the mentality he brings that seems to make the difference on the ice.

“It’s always nice to be out there playing,” Lindholm told reporters following the win. “I think most guys can agree, when you’re on the sideline it’s never fun sitting in the locker room watching the guys play and pour their hearts out on the ice. … If you have a few days off, I think the boys would be mad if you don’t have your legs underneath you. The staff and trainers and strength coaches did a great job keeping me in shape to come back strong.

“… I think playing at this level, anytime you start playing on your heels the games kind of come at you and you end up putting yourself in bad spots. The more you can play on your toes and be aggressive, and we’ve talked about it here in the room, try to be hunters out there. Just go out there and play aggressively and use your brain and good things usually happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lindholm returns just in time for the Bruins to gear up for another playoff run. He’ll help anchor a defense that will have to carry Boston if it hopes to achieve the ultimate goal, with fresh faces joining to provide another layer of physicality.

Lindholm, though, could make all the difference for the Bruins.