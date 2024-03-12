The Boston Bruins couldn’t keep their stretch of dominant performances going Monday night with the St. Louis Blues flipping the script with a resounding 5-1 defeat at TD Garden.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 38-14-15 while the Blues improved to 33-29-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins seemed to have found their groove after combining to outscore the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins, 9-1, over the last two games.

But any good vibes the Bruins created with those wins evaporated over 60 minutes against the Blues.

The Bruins trailed midway through the first period and never found their footing. Committing three penalties in the back half of the opening frame — one of which the Blues scored a power-play goal on — didn’t help Boston, either.

Boston’s defense seemed to have solved their woes on that end of the ice after having allowed just one goal to their opponents in three out of the last four games. But for the second time in over a week, the Bruins let up five games in a game.

So after arguably their worst home loss of the season, it’s back to the drawing board for the Bruins.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Kasperi Kapanen opened the scoring as he got a fortuitous bounce off the boards before getting his shot past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. Kapanen assisted on both of St. Louis’ second-period goals to finish with three points.

— David Pastrnak provided the lone goal for the Bruins. He found the back of the net 1:48 in the third period to give Boston brief life. It was his 41st goal of the season.

— Joel Hofer was immense in net for the Blues. He came up with 36 saves to notch his 11th win of the season.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins get ready for a showdown with the archrival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Puck drop from Bell Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.