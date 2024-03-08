Claude Julien Had Hilarious NSFW Bruins Message For Brad Marchand

The Bruins celebrated their fifth and final centennial era night, and there were nostalgic memories for Brad Marchand.

Boston honored the “Return of a Champion” era and the 2011 Stanley Cup team was celebrated before puck drop for Thursday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Claude Julien was the head coach of that championship team, and he was given an opportunity to read out the starting lineup for Thursday’s game. However, he made sure to throw in a hilarious dig at Marchand.

“Before I talk about the lineup, last thing I want to say for old time’s sake: Marchy, don’t do something (expletive) stupid (Thursday),” Julien told the Bruins in a clip from “Behind the B.”

Marchand admitted he still gets “picked on” by the veteran members of the 2011 team, but his ascension to Bruins captain also wasn’t a surprise to them.

Boston beat the Maple Leafs, 4-1, to complete its season series sweep over Toronto, which decided to stay in the opposing locker room while the 2011 Stanley Cup team was honored pregame.