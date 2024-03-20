Either Colorado or Boise State will be the last team into the 64-team NCAA Tournament field.

The Buffaloes and Broncos square off in a First Four matchup Wednesday night from Dayton, Ohio, with a No. 10 seed on the line. The winner of the contest will face seventh-seeded Florida on Friday.

Colorado, which won eight of its last nine games, nearly got an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, but lost to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game. Boise State is battle-tested, having finished tied for second in the regular season in a tough Mountain West Conference.

FanDuel Sportsbook sees the Buffaloes as a slight 3.5-point favorite over the Broncos.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s how you can watch the Colorado-Boise State game:

When: Wednesday, March 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Stream: truTV