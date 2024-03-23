The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini and 11th-seeded Duquesne Dukes will square off in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Fighting Illini are trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005. Illinois won the Big Tem Tournament, while the Dukes are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1977.

Illinois is the 9.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is set at 146.5.

Here’s how you can watch the NCAA Tournament game from CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska online and on TV.

When: Saturday, March 23 at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Streams: Paramount+ | MAX