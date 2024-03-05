Six Patriots-Related Takeaways After NFL Franchise Tag Deadline

The Patriots reportedly decided to used their transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, but that’s not the only move that had some sort of trickle-down effect on New England.

Given the amount of cap space and holes on the roster, the Patriots have the potential to be key players in NFL free agency. But some of the top free agents no longer will hit the open market given what transpired before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET franchise tag deadline.

Here are six of the moves that could have an impact on the Patriots:

Indianapolis Colts tagged Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard met with reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine and said he expected Pittman would be in Indianapolis to start the 2024 season. The Colts on Tuesday placed the $21.8 million franchise tag on Pittman, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. It means the 2020 second-round will not be an option for receiver-needy teams like the Patriots. Pittman was considered one of the top impending free-agent wideouts.

Jacksonville Jaguars tagged Josh Allen

The Jaguars are hoping to sign Allen to a long-term contract, but for now Jacksonville will settle for the tag. Allen received the tag from the Jaguars, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Could the Patriots have kicked the tires on Allen if he have hit free agency? Perhaps. After all, they could use some help opposite Matthew Judon, who enters the final year of his contract.

Carolina Panthers tagged Brian Burns

The Panthers on Tuesday tagged Burns, which shouldn’t come as any surprise. It has been trending that way for months. Burns is the best player in Carolina, and the organization didn’t want to lose a valuable asset for nothing. Burns will earn $24 million guaranteed should he play on the tag, but there remains the possibility Burns becomes a tag-and-trade candidate. As it relates to the Patriots, it wouldn’t be wise for New England to part ways with the trade package it would take to acquire Burns.

New York Giants decline to tag Saquon Barkley

The New York Giants can still come to a long-term agreement with Barkley before the legal tampering period March 11. But it feels like Barkley will become a free agent for the first time in his career. Running back is not among the most pressing needs for the Patriots. New England has Rhamondre Stevenson entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Ezekiel Elliott proved the Patriots (and other NFL teams) can sign a veteran as a serviceable backup for cheap. But the Patriots’ offense needs an influx talent, and Barkley would be the offense’s top skill-position player. If the running back market is devalued again this offseason, perhaps the Patriots zig when everyone else is zagging.

Kansas City Chiefs tagged L’Jarius Sneed

Kansas City’s star cornerback received the non-exclusive tag and thus can talk to other teams about a trade. The Chiefs reportedly are open to trading Sneed. The 27-year-old coverman put together a stellar season in 2023. Patriots second-year cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Sneed would be a great tandem. But giving up a pair of first-rounders for the tagged Sneed nevertheless is a steep price to pay.

Cincinnati Bengals tagged Tee Higgins

The Bengals did not waste any time in tagging Higgins, making it official Feb. 26. The 25-year-old Higgins was viewed as arguably the top wideout scheduled to hit free agency due to both his age and production. The Patriots almost certainly would have went after Higgins should he have reached the open market — New England reportedly views receiver as its top priority in free agency. However, perhaps that option is still on the table? There are some who believe the Bengals tagged Higgins quickly because they’re interested in trading him, as shared by ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Sunday.