Houston and Iowa State will battle for Big 12 supremacy Saturday night.

The top-ranked Cougars advanced to the championship game by defeating Texas Tech 82-59 in the semifinals at T-Mobile Center.

The No. 2 Cyclones defeated the Baylor Bears 76-62 in their semifinal matchup for the right to face the Cougars for the Big 12 title.

The Cougars and Cyclones have faced each other eight times since their first matchup in 1956. The two schools have split the series evenly, including one win each this season. Houston won the last game 73-65 on Feb. 19.

The winner of Saturday’s contest not only clinches the conference title but also the season series between the two powerhouses.

Tip-off from T-Mobile Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the Houston-Iowa State matchup online and on TV:

When: Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN