Count NFL insider Dianna Russini among those who believe the New England Patriots will make a selection at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast released Wednesday, Russini offered some intel on what she is hearing about the Patriots. Russini echoed the reports tying the organization to a quarterback and also said she doesn’t believe New England will trade down in an attempt to acquire more picks.

“I don’t think very high,” Russini said regarding the chances New England trades back. “They’re trying to turn this thing around now.”

Russini confirmed the Patriots are exploring the quarterback market, both in free agency and the NFL draft. That’s no surprise.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, MassLive reported the Patriots are considering a three-step plan to overhaul their quarterback room. That three-step plan includes targeting a veteran in free agency, drafting the quarterback of the future and trading 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones. The Athletic reported the Patriots “really” want to draft a quarterback third overall.

“Quarterback is very much what they’re honed in on,” Russini said on the podcast. “They’re also in for a stud receiver, I can tell you that. So that could mean through the draft, bring on a veteran, that could mean two free agents.”

In regards to the quarterback position, the Patriots are viewed as a potential landing spot for either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, whichever signal-caller is on the board at No. 3. New England also has been linked to impending free agents like Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield, among others.