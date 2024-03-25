The New England Patriots are knee-deep in their preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft, an event that will have massive implications for both the upcoming season and the franchise’s long-term future.

It’s widely expected — though not guaranteed — the Patriots will select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. But who’s their guy?

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked Monday during the AFC coaches breakfast at the annual league meeting what he’s looking for while evaluating this year’s QB prospects.

“Look, we have the quarterback guys that are going to be there to talk about mechanics and things like that. That’s not my expertise,” Mayo told reporters in Orlando, Fla. “One thing you want from a quarterback — my one thing — is a good decision-maker. That’s first and foremost. I would say one of the things that often gets lost is just competitiveness and toughness.

Story continues below advertisement

“You see some of the top quarterbacks in the league, those guys get smacked and get right back up. You know, their offensive linemen help them up. I think that is very important when you’re scouting this position — the competitor, like Tom (Brady), the toughness. You see guys like Joe Burrow, he gets smacked and gets right back up. It’s pretty impressive. But it also sends that subliminal message to the rest of the team — like, ‘I’m here with you. I’m going to get hit. I’m going to get back up, and we’ve just got to continue to go as we go forward.’ “

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy stand out as likely first-round quarterbacks. Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. might hear their names called in Round 1, as well.

Mayo obviously wouldn’t divulge who exactly New England is eyeing with the No. 3 pick. But the Patriots have options, whether they stand pat and select a quarterback or opt for a totally different approach.

Whatever the case, the Patriots need to find a long-term answer at the most important position in sports. And we now have a better sense of where Mayo stands on the selection process, even though organizational alignment might be the most pertinent aspect of the franchise-altering decision.